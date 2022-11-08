As gangs battle over Peru’s drug trafficking routes, communities and forest are at risk

Lucía lives in Peru, in one of more than 50 indigenous communities along the Putumayo, an Amazonian river that marks the border between Peru and Colombia. She has a banana plantation on the Colombian side of the river, which she has not visited in months out of fear of Los Sinaloa, an armed group of former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who blocked her path on her last visit. Given the precarious circumstances, Lucía has decided to not share her real name – using Lucía solely as a pseudonym. The Putumayo is a long Amazonian river that begins in Colombia and flows into the Brazilian Amazon. Photo courtesy of Michelle Carrere. For the residents of these communities and El Estrecho, the largest city along the Peruvian side of the Putumayo River, the presence of armed groups and their informants is now part of the environment. “They’re everywhere; even people in my family are involved,” reports a local, who also requested that their identity be protected. Most residents prefer not to talk about the situation out of fear. FARC dissidents drive drug trafficking in the Putumayo area, as security sources in both Peru and Colombia have confirmed. This was outlined in a thesis published this year by researcher Roger Carpio Villafuerte of the Center for Higher National Studies (CAEN). Other criminal groups also operate in the area and are one of the biggest threats to communities. Also on the list is illegal mining, which is putting the health of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

