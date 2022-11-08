COP27: Climate Loss & Damage talks now on agenda, but U.S. resistance feared

In a potentially landmark moment, a discussion of damages by the world’s wealthiest countries (those historically producing the lion’s share of carbon emissions) to be paid to poorer nations (those most economically vulnerable to climate change), moved to center stage at COP27 early this week in the final hours before the summit began. This marks the first time this finance instrument, known as Loss and Damage (L&D), will be discussed officially at a COP after decades of Global North policy obstruction. The last-minute addition to the COP27 agenda came after nearly 150 organizations called on the U.S government to commit to a Loss and Damage Finance discussion at this month’s summit. Similar negotiations have been blocked by the U.S. and other wealthy nations at every international climate conference over the past year, but civil society groups think recent public scrutiny helped push the United States to finally end its resistance to talks on the topic. Just last week, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said that he believes the world’s wealthiest and largest emitters should help poorer countries in the face of climate destruction. “We have to find a way for more capital to flow into developing countries,” Kerry stated. However, some organizations are concerned that, given the long history of U.S. resistance to L&D negotiations, this could merely be an attempt by the U.S. to greenwash its position and talk without making substantial change. “There’s all these tactics that they’re using to try to insist to the public that they’re…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay