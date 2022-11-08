COP27: Time to pay the climate bill – vulnerable nations

From BBC
Leaders of countries flooded or parched due to climate change are pleading at the COP27 summit for an urgent financial lifeline from richer nations.
“We will not give up… the alternative consigns us to a watery grave,” Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davies said.
Countries are meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt to discuss next steps in curbing climate change.
Front line nations want a special compensation fund for the climate impacts they cannot recover from.
“I’m not here to ask any of you to love the people of my country with the same passion as I do,” Mr Davies told leaders.
“I’m asking what is it worth to you to have millions of climate refugees to turn into tens of millions, putting pressure on political and economic systems around the world,” he said.
As a low-lying nation, the Bahamas is particularly vulnerable to sea-level rise and storm damage.
He urged nations to “get real”, saying that acting on climate change is in everyone’s self-interest.
Referring to the trans-Atlantic slave trade that saw European countries buy and transport African people to the Caribbean against their will, Mr Davies said: “We are children of survivors of that man-made tragedy. We have a duty to fight for survival as they fought so desperately for theirs.”
Leaders of African nations also called for support. Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo said the continent needs money to adapt to climate change. “No-one will win if Africa