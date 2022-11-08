Shady contracts, backdoor deals spur illegal gold mining in Bolivian Amazon

LA PAZ — Gold is Bolivia’s second-biggest export, valued at more than $1 billion annually and employing hundreds of thousands of people in the country. But much of that gold has uncertain origins, coming from somewhere deep in the Amazon rainforest, where environmental regulations often go unenforced. Setting up camp in secluded parts of the rainforest, mining operators carry out their excavations hours or even days from the nearest town. They block off paths with excavators and bulldozers or, in other cases, work on dredge boats in the middle of rivers, making it difficult to trace their output. Some of them have also turned violent, throwing rocks and explosives at unfamiliar boats and threatening to hold visitors hostage. Government officials and local media outlets alike have acknowledged the difficulties accessing gold mining hotspots, and of regulating their environmental impact. The area of greatest concern is Madidi National Park, a nearly 19,000-square-kilometer (7,300-square-mile) protected area with some of the highest biodiversity rates in the Americas. The area has become the nucleus of illegal gold mining in Bolivia, with more operations pushing into the park from the south every year. “You can’t help but feel sorry for the complete and total change that’s taking place,” said Jairo Gómez, an environmental official in the mining town of Guanay. “It’s immense. It’s monstrous work. [Mining operations] clear endless stretches, and all you’re left with is stone and rubble.” Mongabay managed to visit multiple illegal mining sites, interview investors, and review their work contracts to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay