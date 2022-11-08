Total lunar eclipse bathes moon in red glow

It wasn’t visible in Europe, which will have to wait until the next total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.

During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere, Nasa said in a specially dedicated page on its website.

“The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.” Read the full article