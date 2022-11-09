A flying robot swoops in via Quebec to save endangered plants in Hawai‘i

For far too long, studying plant species endemic to high-altitude cliffs was no small feat. More often than not, it involved researchers abseiling down cliffs to survey rare species and collect samples to take back to their labs. Drones made observing and documenting plants in rough terrain easier, but didn’t solve the difficulty of retrieving rare species for propagation or research. Now, a new tool that combines drones and robotics aims to solve that problem with cutting-edge technology. In Hawai‘i’s Kaua‘i island, the world’s first aerial sampling system has successfully flown into high-altitude cliff faces to cut out samples from rare plants and bring them back to a nursery. Scientists call it “the Mamba,” a cutting mechanism on a remote-controlled robotic arm suspended from a drone. The system was developed by Hawai‘i-based not-for-profit conservation organization National Tropical Botanical Garden (NTBG) and Quebec-based technology company Outreach Robotics and the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec. “It is really unlocking a lot of areas that have previously been completely inaccessible,” Ben Nyberg, the NTBG’s geographic information system and drone program coordinator, told Mongabay in an interview. Ben Nyberg and the team at Outreach Robotics at Honopu Ridge during a sampling operation. Credit: Outreach Robotics. The tool has the potential to reshape plant conservation efforts in Kaua‘i where, until now, conservationists and researchers were forced to take huge risks to access these plant populations. The need to save species on the island is urgent. According to a 2022 study in Scientific Reports, by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

