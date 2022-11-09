COP27: Can India really adopt a climate-friendly lifestyle?

From BBC
In its updated climate action plan submitted recently to the United Nations, India has mentioned adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle as a key way to combat climate change. But can the country balance this with its economic ambitions?
Country signatories to the UN climate change convention have to submit a plan – called the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – every five years. This details how they plan to reduce carbon emissions – to help slow global warming – and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
India’s updated NDC includes measures such as reducing the volume of carbon emissions per unit of GDP and cutting down use of fossil fuels to generate electricity.
But at the top of the list is “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment”, a “healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement”.
“The vision of LIFE is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it,” a government statement says. It was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021.
But experts say there is a contradiction between this aim and the increase in consumption that both drives and is spurred by economic growth.
“Modernity basically means increased consumption. The concept of LiFE is not in conformity with that trend of consumerism,” says Dr Nilanjan Ghosh, president of the Indian Society for Ecological Economics.