COP27: What is the climate impact of private jets?

COP27: What is the climate impact of private jets?

From BBC

Image source, Reuters

By Reality Check teamBBC News

There has been criticism on social media of delegates arriving at the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The day before the conference began, hundreds of environmental activists stopped private jets leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, by sitting in front of their wheels and riding around the airfield on bicycles.

How many private jets went to Sharm el-Sheikh?

Data from FlightRadar24 shows 36 private jets landed at Sharm el-Sheikh between 4 and 6 November, the start of the summit.

A further 64 flew into Cairo, 24 of which had come from Sharm el-Sheikh.

The COP27 website says delegates should use either airport.

Nine of the flights came from the United Kingdom, with others from European countries including Italy, France, and the Netherlands.

Two were from the US to Cairo – one from Atlanta and one from Washington DC.

FlightRadar24 says there may have been more scheduled private flights it was unable to track because of limited coverage in the area.

But fewer private jets appear to be flying to COP27 than COP26, in 2021, in Glasgow, – BBC Reality Check investigated their use at the time.

One of the reasons for

