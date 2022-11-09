Deadly landslides prompt Philippine president to call for tree planting

MINDANAO, Philippines – In the wake of deadly floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Nalgae last month, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered tree planting be included in flood control and disaster mitigation projects across the island nation. The severe tropical storm, known locally as Paeng, made five landfalls on Oct. 29 and killed a confirmed 123 people across the country. The worst-hit area was the province of Maguindanao del Norte on the southern island of Mindanao, where at least 61 people were killed. Located along the typhoon belt in the Western Pacific, the Philippines is struck by an average of 20 typhoons each year, which cause deadly flash floods and landslides. On Nov. 1, Marcos flew by helicopter over Maguindanao to inspect the damage wrought by the storm, which affected more than half a million people in the area. In a briefing with national and local officials at a military camp in Maguindanao after the flight, the president blamed deforestation and climate change for the deadly disaster that hit the area. “When I was in the helicopter with [the Maguindanao governor], I noticed that there were no trees in the area hit by the landslide — the mountain was bald. That’s the problem,” Marcos said. “I was pointing out to the governor, the mountain with trees did not suffer landslides,” he added. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is currently in a state of calamity after Typhoon Nalgae caused flooding and landslides that resulted in the loss…This article was originally published on Mongabay

