Delayed Indigenous ‘Man of the Hole’ burial reveals dispute over his land

For 26 years, the last member of the Tanaru people resisted contact and lived alone in his protected land in the Brazilian state of Rondônia. Ranchers and miners had massacred his family members in the early 1990s, and little was known about the secretive man other than his habit of digging 3-meter- (9.8-foot-) deep pits for shelter and hunting, earning him his nickname "Man of the Hole." On Aug. 23, he was found dead in a hammock in a state of decomposition. Onsite analyses concluded that the colorful macaw feathers surrounding the body indicated that the man had prepared for his death and he'd died from natural causes. His journey, however, wasn't over. The remains were sent to Brasília for a month of further postmortem examinations before being returned to the northern state of Rondônia for the burial scheduled on Oct. 14. On the eve of the funeral, Marcelo Xavier, the president of Brazil's Indigenous affairs agency, Funai, postponed the burial without determining another date, claiming more examinations were required. Xavier's decision opened another chapter of a land dispute that shows no signs of ending soon. Indigenous advocates claim Xavier impeded the burial in an attempt to grant farmers the rights to the protected Tanaru reserve. Burying the remains in the territory would ensure the land's protected status, making it difficult for farmers to exploit the area.

