For Midwest governors, climate leadership proves a ‘political winner’

Despite massive spending and recent neck and neck polls, three incumbent Midwest governors who campaigned on clean energy transitions won over their Republican challengers on Tuesday.

Democratic governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tim Walz of Minnesota, and Tony Evers of Wisconsin won reelection, beating three Trump-backed Republican candidates who campaigned on varying platforms and ideologies that would have derailed plans to decarbonize in all three states, from Minnesota challenger Scott Jensen’s attack on the state’s “clean cars” regulation to Wisconsin challenger Tim Michels deep ties to the oil and pipeline industries.

Addressing a crowd in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, Evers, a former public school superintendent with a penchant for vanilla ice cream, said “some people call it boring, but you know what, Wisconsin? As it turns out, boring wins.”

These races saw landmark funding from the candidates’ coffers, with over $33 million spent in Minnesota, $32 million in Michigan, and $115 million in Wisconsin, the most in state campaign history. In addition to their focus on climate, all three governors also campaigned on increasing access to abortions and reproductive health care, especially in Wisconsin, where abortion bans are being challenged by the current administration.

With clean energy opposition removed from the equation, these governors will now have to keep their states on course to achieve various deadlines.

Wisconsin plans for all electricity consumed in the state to be 100 percent carbon-free by 2050 in accordance with an executive order Evers signed in 2019. Whitmer signed an executive order in 2020 to make the state’s entire economy carbon-neutral by 2050 and has been a staunch opponent of the Line 5 petroleum pipeline which cuts across Upper Michigan, Wisconsin, and Great Lakes waters. Walz has been behind various clean energy initiatives in Minnesota, such as a push for more electric vehicle sales in the state starting in 2024, and plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state 30 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050.

With this set of incumbents set to take office in 2023 for four years, these states will be closer and closer to clean energy deadlines with seemingly climate-friendly governors at the helm.

Walz has been in support of expanding solar panel manufacturing in the state in combination with the state legislature, which released $5.5 million in a bipartisan effort to expand a Northern Minnesota production facility, slated to be one of the biggest in the country. In Michigan, Whitmer has been pushing for more electric vehicle and charging station production to continue the state’s deep history in the automotive industry, with a recent $10.2 million tax incentive investment announced in Detroit.

As these incumbent governors keep their seats, they will also now be in control of funding coming from the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s “most significant” climate bill in US history, which will fund low-carbon energy sources, as well as investments in a clean economy and manufacturing.

Holly Burke, a spokesperson for climate change advocacy group Evergreen Action, said that the results in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan are a clear indicator that governors that lead on climate policies are popular candidates and they should take tonight’s mandate from voters as a signal to pursue stronger environmental and clean energy standards.

“In one of the most competitive swing states in America, Governor Evers didn’t run from climate action—he leaned into it,” she said in a statement. “This election shows that climate leadership is a political winner in Wisconsin.”

This story was originally published by Grist with the headline For Midwest governors, climate leadership proves a ‘political winner’ on Nov 9, 2022.

