Here come the sunbirds: New species from Indonesia’s Wakatobi Islands

A group of researchers have identified several new species of sunbirds, whose range spans from Africa in the west and Australia in the east, in the tropical Wakatobi Islands in central Indonesia. The paper, published Oct. 25 by scientists from Ireland and Indonesia, has described the physical and genetic distinctness of the Wakatobi sunbird (Cinnyris infrenatus) from other known populations. They also found evidence that could split up the more widespread species of the olive-backed and black sunbirds (C. jugularis and Leptocoma aspasia). "It's amazing that there are still species waiting to be found in this region, which has been important to evolutionary biology since the time of Wallace," Fionn Ó Marcaigh, a PhD candidate in Trinity College Dublin's School of Natural Sciences who is the lead author of the study, said in a statement. He was referring to the naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace, whose major evolutionary findings in the 1800s is referred to as Wallace's Line, an imaginary divider between deep and shallow seas that lead to marked differences in the species found on either side. "I'm thrilled that we've added to the list of known species from this wonderful part of the world, it's the kind of thing I dreamed of when I first got interested in zoology as a child," Ó Marcaigh added. The Wakatobi Islands (red) lie off the coast of Sulawesi's southeastern tip in eastern Indonesia. Their collective name is an acronym of the four main islands: Wangi-wangi, Kaledupa, Tomia, and Binongko.

