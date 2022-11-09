LED lights could contribute to massive carbon reductions

The past decade has seen a paradigm shift in the way the world looks at lighting. Homes, offices and streets have turned off wasteful incandescent lights and fluorescent ones that exposed users and the environment to toxic contamination. In their place, climate scientists and governments have promoted light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs to tackle ballooning electricity consumption, of which about 20% is from lighting, making up 6% of global carbon emissions. Without the adoption of LEDs, global energy consumption for lighting could swell 60% by 2030. Thanks to the use of the material gallium nitride, which produces blue light and won its inventors the Nobel Prize in Physics, LEDs use roughly 75% less electricity and last 25 times longer than previous forms of lighting. “Blue LEDs are fantastically efficient,” says Rachel Oliver, a professor of materials science at the University of Cambridge. In 2017, analysts at IHS Markit, a climate information service, said the switch to LEDs was responsible for a reduction in emissions of half a billion tons of CO2 that year — equivalent to shutting down 162 coal-fired power plants. Thanks to the use of the material gallium nitride, which produces blue light, LEDs use roughly 75% less electricity and last 25 times longer than previous forms of lighting. Image by Bill Bradford via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). LEDs constitute over half of light sales around the world, according to the International Energy Agency, which puts lighting on track for hitting its net-zero scenarios by 2030. That also leaves…This article was originally published on Mongabay

