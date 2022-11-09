Tensions boil in Sumatra over a palm oil promise villagers say has yet to be kept

WEST PASAMAN, Indonesia — Eren says he can’t forget the day in 2000 when he fled from the plantation security guards. He had joined fellow residents of Nagari Aia Gadang village, in West Pasaman district on the island of Sumatra, to meet representatives of PT Anam Koto about the community’s entitlement to a proportion of the company’s oil palm plantation area. “All of a sudden a red motorbike and a red car carrying personnel arrived,” Eren told Mongabay. They chased Eren and the others. Moments later, Eren was dripping with sweat, short of breath, and limping past trucks carrying oil palm fruit. As he lost consciousness, he could no longer feel the punches connecting with his body. When Eren came to, he found himself in the company’s office surrounded by people. He was then taken to hospital and detained. More than two decades later, the land conflict here in Nagari Aia Gadang persists over a nationwide problem that continues to hold back a large share of Indonesia’s smallholder farmers: plasma. Since the 1980s, companies in Indonesia have cut deals with communities to share a proportion of their plantations, in plots widely known as “plasma,” part of efforts to gain support and access to financing. Under a 2007 law, providing plasma became legally mandatory, with firms required to give at least 20% of any new plantation area to communities. Plasma was intended to support rural families in oil palm heartlands by ensuring community access to land, seeds, fertilizer and a guaranteed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

