Why Kenya is turning to genetically modified crops to help with drought

As Kenya prepares to commercialise genetically modified crops, there is resistance from some farmers and campaign groups, who question their safety.
“You are making what we eat worse than it is,” accuses farmer Eva Wanjiru.
She is concerned by the fact many Kenyan farmers will begin using genetically modified (GM) maize seeds early next year, after the government recently reversed a 10-year ban on the crops.
The seeds will be planted on half-a-million acres and will be drought resistant, the country’s agricultural authority says, thus helping curb shortages caused by the lack of rain.
However there is nothing to fear when it comes to eating genetically modified organisms (GMOs) on the human body, says Richard Oduor, a professor of biotechnology at Kenyatta University.
“There is no science-based evidence linking biotech to cancer. I find it to be a convenient debate because why are we comfortable taking genetically modified insulin but can’t take GM foods because of imaginary effects? The claims are baseless,” he told the BBC.
In any case, he says, GMOs are closely monitored after their release.
Kenya is currently facing a severe water shortage caused by four failed consecutive rainy seasons, amid one of the harshest droughts the East African region has seen in four decades. This means crops are not able to grow, prompting warnings of potential famine.
GM seeds are those which have been genetically altered to produce what are seen as desirable qualities such as drought and pest resistance –