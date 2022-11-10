Amid conflict and chaos, a reforestation project surges ahead in Haiti

Haiti is in profound crisis again. The Caribbean nation, occupying the western third of the island of Hispaniola is suffering from an escalating bout of political instability, following the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse in 2021; just last month, another prominent politician, Eric Jean Baptiste, was shot dead. Add to that an expanding cholera outbreak and violent gangs blockading so many streets that the current government of Ariel Henry, the acting president and PM, is pleading for international intervention to help reopen vital supply routes to the impoverished populace. All this in a nation facing down formidable environmental crises, including extreme deforestation, erosion and freshwater issues. But amid these difficulties, Haitians remain resilient, with NGOs and individuals joining together to make a difference. A tropical reforestation project launched in 2019 offers a prime example: It is not only on pace to meet its 50,000 plantings goal, but hopefully will hit 60,000 plantings by the end of the year, according to the Haiti National Trust (HNT) and its international partner Re:wild, funded in part by celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio. A local community member tends to native seedlings at the Haiti National Trust nursery. Image courtesy of Eladio M. Fernandez. Seedling by seedling, the NGO coalition in partnership with local communities is restoring 50 hectares (124 acres) of one of Haiti’s last surviving biodiversity hotspots: the Massif de Hotte, a mountain range that runs from 900 to 1,250 meters (2,950-4,100 feet) in the country’s recently protected Grand Bois National Park near the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay