Bolivian protected areas hit hard by forest fires

ROBORÉ, Bolivia — Tucabaca Valley Municipal Wildlife Reserve comprises around 2,644 square kilometers (1,021 square miles) of semi-arid forest and scrubland in the heart of southern Bolivia’s Chiquitania region. But the reserve, like the region around it, was beset by wildfires this year. In September, fires burned across some 130 square kilometers (50 square miles)—or 5%—of Tucabaca’s territory, according to satellite data from the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) visualized on Global Forest Watch. The data show the fires began in early September and were concentrated in two large burns in the southern part of the reserve. Tucabaca (also referred to as “Tucavaca”) was already severely damaged by fire in 2019 and 2021; Global Forest Watch data show the reserve lost around 3,330 hectares (33.3 square kilometers or around 13 square miles) of forest to fire during those two years alone. In comparison, a combined 43 hectares was lost to fire in 2018 and 2020. A forest firefighter works with a rapid response team to prevent a fire from advancing toward the community of Aguas Calientes in the municipality of Roboré. Image by Claudia Belaunde. The Tucabaca Valley is located in the municipality of Roboré, and close to the border with Brazil. The municipal wildlife reserve was created in 2000 to help safeguard the Chiquitania dry forest ecoregion. Rivers originating in the reserve’s mountains provide water for the entire region, as well as the southern portion of the Bolivian Pantanal wetland. Community residents, firefighters and military personnel worked…This article was originally published on Mongabay

