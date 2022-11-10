COP27: BP chief listed as delegate for Mauritania

From BBC
The BBC has learned that BP chief executive Bernard Looney was registered as a poor country delegate for COP27.
Mr Looney is on the official UN lists as a delegate from Mauritania, a west African nation where BP has major investments.
Four other BP employees are also included as part of the Mauritania team here.
BP says Mr Looney was invited to COP27 by the Mauritanians for a signing ceremony and is no longer here.
There has been ongoing controversy about the presence of delegates at this conference who represent large oil and gas firms.
New data published today shows that their number has grown significantly since COP26 in Glasgow.
So how does the chief executive of one of the world’s leading oil companies come to be part of the team of one of the world’s poorest nations?
BP say that Mr Looney was invited by the Mauritanian delegation to join a meeting and signing ceremony alongside COP27 for a “significant agreement on hydrogen”.
For that purpose, the Mauritanian team included him on the official list of participants, entitling him to access the “blue zone” at COP27, the area reserved for government delegations and where the key negotiations take place.
Mr Looney and four senior BP colleagues, were here to sign an agreement with Mauritania to explore the development