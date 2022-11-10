COP27: Sharp rise in fossil fuel industry delegates at climate summit

Posted on by | 0 Comments
COP27: Sharp rise in fossil fuel industry delegates at climate summit

From BBC

Published23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Getty Images

By Matt McGrathEnvironment correspondent, at COP27

The number of delegates with links to fossil fuels at the UN climate summit has jumped 25% from the last meeting, analysis shared with the BBC shows.

Campaign group Global Witness found more than 600 people at the talks in Egypt are linked to fossil fuels.

That’s more than the combined delegations from the 10 most climate-impacted countries.

Around 35,000 people are expected to attend the COP27 summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

These conferences have always attracted significant numbers from the coal, oil and gas industries, who are keen to influence the shape of the debate.

Time to pay climate bill, insist nations at risk Can India really adopt a climate-friendly lifestyle?How many private jets were at COP27?

At last year’s summit in Glasgow, a similar analysis of official attendance lists found 503 delegates connected to fossil fuels.

This year that figure has gone up to 636.

“COP27 looks like a fossil fuel industry trade show,” said Rachel Rose Jackson, from Corporate Accountability, one of a group of campaigners who released the data.

“We’re on a carousel of madness here rather than climate action. The fossil fuel industry, their agenda, it’s deadly. Their motivation is profit and greed. They’re not serious about climate action. They never have been and they never will.”

Image source, Getty Images

The researchers counted the number of individuals registered who were either directly affiliated with fossil fuel companies or

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment