EU ‘moving the goal posts’ with new timber requirement, Indonesia says

BERLIN — Indonesian officials have slammed the European Union’s proposal of a regulation that they say negates more than a decade of progress by the Southeast Asian country to comply with EU sustainable timber rules. Under a voluntary partnership agreement, or VPA, signed in 2011, Indonesia developed a system, known as the SVLK, to verify the legality of its timber exports to the EU. The EU recognized Indonesia’s SVLK in 2016, allowing the country to issue what’s known as Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) licenses for EU-destined timber products. To date, Indonesia is the only country with this formal recognition out of the 15 countries that have a timber legality agreement or are in the process of negotiating a VPA with the EU. The system is supposed to favor Indonesian timber products destined for the EU market, granting them “green lane” access that exempts them from a separate due diligence process at European ports. But a bill introduced by the European Commission in November 2021 threatens to undo all that progress by once again subjecting Indonesian timber imports into the EU to stringent checks upon arrival. Arif Havas Oegroseno, the Indonesian ambassador to Germany, said the process of getting Indonesian timber exporters to comply with the SVLK requirements had been arduous, and that critics of the system might now feel justified in their opposition to it. “There are some people who disagreed with that, [they] will say ‘Look at that, the government is being duped by the EU,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

