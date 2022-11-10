Let’s use smart tech solutions to deal with climate change, too (commentary)

The United States is known for a “bigger is better” mindset, but when it comes to building an infrastructure that accounts for climate change, that attitude is outdated. The solution to fix aging infrastructure is actually building smarter – not bigger – especially when applied to adjusting and building infrastructure that supports climate change-resistant efforts. Municipalities need to take action to help keep their towns and cities safe against major infrastructure failures like flooding. Climate change has impacted the water-carrying infrastructure in many ways, through both increased and decreased precipitation, higher sea levels and higher temperatures. Each scenario places significant stress on the current water network assets, which increases the risk of pollution and contamination risking public health and overall safety. Up until now, there has been a lack of insight into the current state of infrastructure and in order to improve, it requires data that is collected, organized and used in a meaningful way. The current process requires utility crews to physically go into the field to collect the data and manage any issues firsthand, but the emergence of smart technologies advances data collection for climate change mitigation and replaces costly options like statistical gathering and census efforts. However, not all technology solutions are created equal. When it comes to choosing the right technology to implement, districts should look for a solution that offers monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities in a secure manner. This provides facilities with the necessary tools to improve decision making and operations. Building Smarter Managing infrastructure…This article was originally published on Mongabay

