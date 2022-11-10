With climate reparations finally on the table at COP27, what now?

More than three decades after the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu raised the issue at international climate talks, the question of who should pay damages for climate change-induced losses is finally on the table at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “Weather and climate extremes are on the rise and pushing people and ecosystems beyond the limits of what they can adapt to,” said Rueanna Haynes, a former diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago. “Losses and damages are inevitable.” Vulnerable countries least responsible for carbon emissions have long demanded that rich nations, who prospered on the back of unchecked burning of fossil fuels, should compensate them for climate impacts. But now, with estimated global losses spiraling beyond $100 billion annually, and expected to soar far higher, less-industrialized countries are looking for relief to save them from bankruptcy and indebtedness to more industrialized ones. While mitigation and adaptation goals aim to curb carbon emissions and prepare for future impacts, loss and damage is concerned with harm already wrought by climatic disruptions or locked in by current emission levels — and with who should foot the bill. Losses and damages from climate change will increase rapidly with further warming, in many cases producing risks that people and nature will not be able to adapt to. Photo by John Englart via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). “The rich countries have pushed against this idea for years because they know they will be on the line” to pay out astronomical sums, said Jason Hickel, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

