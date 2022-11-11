Businesses warn research cuts will stall UK economy

From BBC
Leading scientists and businesses have said that cuts to the government’s research risks “stalling” efforts to make the UK a science superpower.
The stark message was delivered ahead of the Autumn Statement next Thursday.
There is concern that proposed increases to boost the UK economy will now be cut back.
Among those expressing concern are leading pharmaceutical companies, The Royal Society and the Academy of Medical Sciences.
The government does not comment on spending plans ahead of the Autumn statement.
Prof Sir Adrian Smith, who is head of the Royal Society, which represents the UK’s leading scientists, is among those who in a joint statement with other senior researchers and business leaders have called on the chancellor to use the Autumn statement on 17 November to recommit to a long-term plan to support what he describes as “one of the UK’s greatest strengths”.
“I think it’s important, given the government’s growth agenda, that our industry colleagues have joined together with scientific colleagues to stress the vital importance of R&D investment, not just for beauty, truth and goodness in science, but as a fundamentally important ingredient in ensuring prosperity for the future of the UK,” he told BBC News.
Among the signatories are: Lord Anthony Bamford, Chair of the construction equipment manufacturers JCB; Dame Kate Bingham, former Chair of the UK Government Vaccine Taskforce; Demis Hassabis, Founder & CEO of the AI company DeepMind; and Dame Sue Ion FRS, chair of the UK Nuclear Innovation Research Advisory Board.
