Climate change: Dimming Earth, mustard shortages and other odd side-effects

Birdsong, snowdrops, blossom and midge bites – these are not things you associate with November in the north of England.
But these are just some of the milder side effects of a warming world.
As well as fuelling deadly floods and drought, rising temperatures are cited as a cause of spontaneous explosions of Siberian permafrost, mustard shortages and the planet becoming dimmer.
Many of the impacts of climate change are devastating. Some are weird.
Giant craters in thawing Siberian permafrost have been attributed by some Russian scientists to warmer ground temperatures causing underground pockets of gas to spontaneously explode. Permafrost is defined as land that has been frozen continuously for more than two years.
It’s only one hypothesis to explain the formation of giant craters in the Arctic landscape.
As this BBC Future article highlighted, they are a “disquieting sign” that this cold, largely unpopulated landscape at the north of our planet is undergoing some radical changes.
Recent research also showed that the Arctic is warming even faster than previously thought – four times faster than the rest of the world.
And as well as blasting holes Earth’s wilderness, climate change could also be dimming the planet’s “shine”, according scientists at Big Bear Solar Observatory in New Jersey.
By measuring the sunlight reflected from Earth to the dark part of the moon at night, scientists measured what
