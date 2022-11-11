COP27: Joe Biden issues climate rallying cry to world leaders

From BBC
It is the duty and responsibility of every nation to act on climate, US President Joe Biden has said at the UN summit COP27.
Mr Biden spoke in Egypt after US mid-term elections delivered better-than-expected results for the president.
He claimed the US is a global leader on climate after it passed sweeping laws to tackle global warming.
About 35,000 people are in Sharm el-Sheikh for the two-week meeting.
“The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet,” said Mr Biden.
He echoed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s comments on Monday that Russia’s war in Ukraine is a reason to act faster on climate.
Noting that the past eight years have been the warmest on record, he described the impacts of climate change on Africa nations, including a four-year drought in the Horn of Africa.
Mr Biden promised to tighten US rules on methane emissions from oil and gas companies. Methane is the most potent greenhouse gas and significantly contributes to the warming of Earth’s atmosphere.
“Today, thanks to the actions we have taken, I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence the US will meet our emissions targets by 2030,” he said.
He also pledged more money for poorer nations suffering from climate disasters, including drought and flooding. But the sums remain far short of what the US, along with other developed nations, have promised.
