Mycorrhizal fungi, nature’s ‘wood wide web,’ get a $3m conservation boost

Beneath our feet, a vast network of fungus spreads like a web. Mycorrhizal fungi connect the roots of plants to the surrounding soil, facilitating the exchange of water and nutrients for sugars from the sun and playing a vital role in the health of terrestrial ecosystems. Now, this “wood wide web” is getting a conservation boost. The Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN), a scientific initiative focused on mapping and conserving mycorrhizal networks, has announced it’s received a $3 million general operating grant from the Schmidt Family Foundation. “Without fungi, there would be no life on Earth. But climate change is putting fungal systems — and with them all our ecosystems, not to mention the foundations of all agriculture — at increasing risk,” Wendy Schmidt, co-founder and president of the Schmidt Family Foundation, said in a statement. “The dedicated scientists of SPUN recognize that to protect fungal networks, we need to bring them into a clearer focus and understand the crucial role they play in cleaning our air, creating our food and making life itself possible.” SPUN says it will use this three-year grant to map mycorrhizal biodiversity around the planet through expeditions to hotspots of biodiversity and places that can survive extreme climate events, as well as places with the potential to store large amounts of carbon. It will also employ machine learning to study underground fungal networks. “We need to work with communities to document underground biodiversity hotspots before they disappear,” Toby Kiers, a professor of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay