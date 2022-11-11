No requiem for sharks just yet as nations push to protect species from trade

Nations are proposing to protect dozens of shark and ray species in danger of extinction by regulating their international trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, a multilateral agreement that aims to safeguard threatened animals and plants from illegal trafficking, currently lists nearly 70 elasmobranch fish species in its three appendices. These include manta rays (Mobula spp.), mako sharks (Isurus spp.) and sawfishes (family Pristidae). Now, CITES member states want to list 19 requiem sharks, from the family Carcharhinidae, several hammerhead sharks (family Sphyrnidae) and 37 guitarfishes (family Rhinobatidae) on CITES Appendix II. Many of the species being proposed are considered endangered or critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. The next CITES meeting, known as the 19th Conference of the Parties, or CoP19, will take place from Nov. 14-25 in Panama, during which parties will discuss proposals to list sharks and rays, as well as tigers, marine turtles, rosewood, and other timber species. Each shark and ray proposal is backed by a number of countries; Panama, the meeting’s host country, is the one nation to support all three. Historically, there has been little to no management of the international trade of sharks and rays, many of which have become so depleted that they are now at high risk of extinction. Maria José Juan-Jordá, a marine ecologist and fisheries scientist at Spanish research institute AZTI, said this is partly due to historical lack of data on sharks, which has made it…This article was originally published on Mongabay

