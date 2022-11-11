Protecting the peatlands and woodlands in Angola’s ‘source of life’

It’s a stunning landscape with a prophetic name: Lisima lya mwono, or “the source of life” as it’s known in the language of the local Luchaze people. But that’s not the only reason Vladimir Russo has been talking up the Angolan Highlands at this year’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. “It’s one of the largest peatland systems. The latest data that we’ve collected indicates that it’s been growing for 7,000 years. The peat bogs capture lots of carbon and might be a solution for climate change,” he told Mongabay over the phone from the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Rivers originating in these highlands in southeastern Angola supply three major river basins, including 95% of the water in the Okavango Basin, which feeds Botswana’s wildlife-rich Okavango Delta more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the south. Aerial view of peat bogs by Source Lake, Cuando River in Angola. Image © Kostadin Luchansky/National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project. “We are not solely interested in the landscape, but really the function of the peats which operate as a sponge,” Russo said. Russo is an Angolan environmentalist and the technical adviser to the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project (NGOWP), which has carried out extensive scientific research in the highlands over the past decade. The team has identified 16 source lakes in Moxico province. The lakes feed rivers including the Cuito and Cubango, which converge near Angola’s border with Namibia to become the Okavango and flow onward through Namibia’s Caprivi Strip and into Botswana before…This article was originally published on Mongabay

