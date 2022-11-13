Fears 1.5C climate goal could be softened at COP27

From BBC
A key target to stop climate change raising global temperatures is now in doubt at a UN summit.
Climate change talks have been trying to limit the average rise in temperatures to 1.5C.
But at talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheik, there are concerns that target will slip.
Senior figures here in Egypt are worried about backsliding on efforts to keep the 1.5C goal.
There is a sense the Egyptian presidency is struggling to find common ground between rich and poor, and some delegates fear the focus on 1.5C may be softened to find agreement.
The limit is important because climate scientists say temperature rises must slow down if we want to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. They say global warming needs to be kept to 1.5C by 2100.
Ministers and their negotiators face an intensive week of talks in Sharm El-Sheikh as pressure grows to conclude this meeting with a strong political message.
According to the UN’s climate chief, not enough progress has been made so far.
“My observations are that there are too many unresolved issues,” Simon Stiell said to the meeting over the weekend.
“If we create a log-jam in the process, we will not deliver an outcome that is deserving of the crisis.”
