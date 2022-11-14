Support rangers to protect wildlife & habitats for the future (commentary)

For over 35 years, I have been working on the frontlines of African wildlife conservation and have witnessed significant breakthroughs in tackling poaching, human-wildlife conflict and habitat loss. Yet it is clear there is a long road ahead of us. I work in Kafue National Park, which is Zambia’s largest, with an area of 22,000 square kilometers. Its vast size makes it the perfect hunting ground for poachers, with some estimates predicting there are between 4,000 and 6,000 active poachers in the park. The challenging terrain means we have to think beyond traditional anti-poaching methods, drawing on informer networks and up-to-the-minute intelligence to clamp down on threats to wildlife. Despite our best efforts, the odds are stacked against us. Neddy Mulimo (center, standing) with his team. Image courtesy of Giraffe Creatives Portraits. Between 2014 and 2016 alone, my team seized over 20 tons of bushmeat from poachers. The dramatic rise in poaching has real term consequences, as seen most dramatically by dwindling elephant numbers, with just 22,000 left in Zambia. I believe adequate numbers of competent, well-resourced and well-led rangers are the bedrock for effective protection of Africa’s natural heritage. We are responsible for safeguarding natural, as well as cultural and historical heritage, as well as protecting the rights and wellbeing of present and future generations. We’re also at the heart of ensuring the safety of our communities and managing and mitigating human-wildlife conflict. All of this means that the work of a wildlife ranger is incredibly tough, and some…This article was originally published on Mongabay

