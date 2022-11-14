With new EU rules ahead, Indonesia adds sustainability to its timber legality system

BRUSSELS — Indonesia’s timber industry is known for having the only legality system in the world that’s robust enough to be recognized by the European Union. And now, the country is in the process of revising that timber legality system by adding sustainability components such as geolocation so that its timbers could still be exported to the EU without much due diligence at European ports. But experts say the revision might not be enough because timbers from deforestation are still allowed in the system, and because there’s still a lack of data transparency, which prevents civil society organizations from monitoring timber trade effectively. Last year, the minister of environment and forestry issued a regulation that changed the name of the system from Indonesia’s Timber Legality Verification System to Indonesia’s Sustainability and Legality Verification System, which still uses the acronym of SVLK. In the past, the system was designed only to ensure that all timbers produced in Indonesia were from legal sources, not from illegal deforestation. Under the new regulation, the SVLK system now also verifies whether or not a forestry product — not only timbers but also non-timber products — is sourced sustainably. Since the issuance of the regulation last year, the forestry ministry is in the process of issuing new guidelines on how to implement the new system so it can cover both legality and sustainability aspects, according to Agus Justianto, the ministry’s director-general of sustainable forest management. “The rebranding of SVLK reiterates the commitment of Indonesia towards effort…This article was originally published on Mongabay

