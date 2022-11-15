Breeding success raises hopes for future of endangered African penguin

Two African penguin chicks have emerged from their nest beneath a boulder at a site in South Africa where conservationists have used lifelike decoy penguins and broadcast penguin calls to entice adult penguins to breed. Christina Hagen, the Pamela Isdell Fellow of Penguin Conservation at BirdLife South Africa, who leads the project, was on one of her regular trips last month to monitor the site in De Hoop Nature Reserve, in South Africa’s Western Cape province, when she spotted them. “I was watching the penguins out on the rocks and suddenly I could see this fluffy little shape near one of the adults,” she told Mongabay. “When I looked more closely I realized it was a chick. As I watched, another joined them from underneath the rock where they were nesting.” Researchers were delighted to spot two penguin chicks at the De Hoop Reserve where they are trying to encourage African penguins to establish a colony. Image courtesy Christina Hagen/BirdLife Work began in earnest four years ago as part of a program to protect the endangered African penguin (Spheniscus demersus) along South Africa’s coastline. The decline of Africa’s only resident penguin species began in the 1800s. People collected their eggs to eat and their guano, which had built up over centuries, to export as fertilizer. That left the birds with nowhere to dig burrows to shield themselves, their eggs and their chicks from heat and predators. To make things worse, over the past 30 years or so, climate change and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

