Critics cite threats to communities, mangroves from El Salvador airport plans

The development of an international airport in El Salvador is facing backlash from local communities after negotiations with the government broke down and environmental studies revealed the project could harm sensitive wetland ecosystems. The Airport of the Pacific, located near the port of the coastal town of La Unión, could harm mangroves and pressure families to accept a buyout for their properties, but at a price they say is insultingly low. "The need for more jobs, for making the country more attractive, especially in a part of El Salvador that has lived in a lower stage of development, doesn't provide a reasonable excuse to ignore environmental impacts," said Miguel Araujo, the former minister of environment and president of SalvaNATURA, a local conservation nonprofit. The airport would be the country's second commercial international hub, complementing El Salvador International Airport in the capital, San Salvador, but would primarily serve the harder-to-reach eastern half of the country. The critically endangered yellow-naped parrot (Amazona auropalliata) is one of the bird species that relies on mangroves as a nesting site. (Photo courtesy of MARN) The project is part of President Nayib Bukele's program to boost economic development through infrastructure investment. In the first three years of his term, his government has built highways and bridges, and launched feasibility studies for modernizing ports and building a cross-country railway that would eventually connect with other countries in the region. The Airport of the Pacific, called the "most modern airport in Central America" by Salvadoran officials, would include…

