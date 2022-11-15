Forests & Finance: Certification for deforesters, and repression for an evicted community

Congo Basin impact of new FSC rule will depend on governance YAOUNDÉ — Until recently, forestry companies that had cleared natural forests for plantations since the Forest Stewardship Council was created in 1994 were barred from certification by the council. But a change voted in at the FSC’s recent general assembly has opened a pathway to eventual certification for these companies. The FSC says the change will allow a company like Hevéa Sudcam — which has cleared nearly 60,000 hectares (148,000 acres) of forest to make way for rubber plantations near Cameroon’s Dja Faunal Reserve since 2011, displacing local and Indigenous communities and threatening the reserve — to remedy the environmental and social damage caused and apply for FSC certification of these plantations. The idea is to provide an incentive to companies that cleared natural forests between the FSC’s establishment in 1994 and 2020 to restore millions of hectares of degraded forest. In six years, around 127 square kilometers of primary rainforest was deforested for the Sudcam rubber plantation. The latter part of 2018 was particularly destructive. Supporters of the rule change say evaluation of restoration efforts will be guided by robust procedures. “Addressing all the wrongs of the past through a remedy framework has thresholds and clear requirements — a sort of warning to economic operators,” says Belmond Tchoumba, WWF forest program coordinator for Central Africa, whose organization supported the rule change at the FSC’s general assembly in Indonesia in late October. “It is about the credibility of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

