Nepal’s wild yaks ‘need more conservation than research’: Q&A with Naresh Kusi

KATHMANDU – Wild yaks (Bos mutus) are believed to have once roamed the regions north of Nepal's Himalayas. The iconic large bovine, considered the ancestor of the domesticated yak (Bos grunniens), is native to the mountains and had a deep relationship with the people living north of the tallest mountains in the world. However, even the sighting of the animal, now categorized as "vulnerable" by IUCN, the global conservation authority, has been rare in Nepal since the dawn of the new millennium — although they are still found in numbers in neighboring Tibet. As the red list says that its presence in Nepal is uncertain, researchers and wildlife photographers alike feel excited to catch a glimpse of them. Naresh Kusi in Upper Mustang during a wild yak research expedition in 2017. Image by Prajwol Manandhar Researcher Naresh Kusi is no exception. He, along with researcher Geraldine Werhahn, were thrilled to encounter three wild yaks (known as dong in Tibetan) in Humla district of Nepal in July this year. This was a sight to behold for the duo, who were the first to sight the animal in 2014, decades after they were believed to have gone extinct. Following their discoveries, the IUCN plans to conduct a reassessment of the distribution map of the animal to possibly include Nepal. Kusi, now country program manager at the Himalayan Wolves Project, has relentlessly studied wild yaks since 2014.

