Stem cells may make ‘impossible possible’ for near-extinct Sumatran rhino

A method to produce new living cells from a dead Sumatran rhinoceros is being developed by wildlife scientists in Germany in an effort to prevent the extinction of the critically endangered species. Researchers at the German Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine are developing the method to potentially produce viable spermatozoa for breeding purposes of the Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis), according to an official statement published Nov. 8. They have used the skin samples of the last male rhino in Malaysia, known as Kertam, who died in May 2019, to grow stem cells and mini-brains as reported in their recently published paper in the journal iScience. “Even though our work is attempting to make the seemingly impossible possible — to ensure the survival of animals that would otherwise probably disappear from our planet — it must remain an exception and not become the rule,” Vera Zywitza, a scientist at the Berlin-based biomedical research institution who is the lead author of the study, said in the statement. Kertam, a young male Sumatran rhinoceros from Borneo whose genome was sequenced for this study. Image by Scubazoo. The Sumatran rhino used to roam many forests in the Southeast Asian region, but poaching and habitat loss have brought the species to the brink of extinction. Official estimates suggest that fewer than 80 rhinos remained in the world, and they all currently live in Indonesia in the wild, and some in a sanctuary. Their population is also threatened especially by low breeding rates in nature,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay