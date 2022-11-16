After 14 years of advocacy, the DRC president finally signs new Indigenous peoples law (commentary)

After five months of waiting, the Indigenous pygmy peoples of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have secured a major victory. Earlier today, the president of the DRC, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, signed and promulgated the new law on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of the Indigenous Pygmy Peoples, the first legislation in the country that recognizes and safeguards the specific rights of the Indigenous pygmy peoples, such as their land rights. Earlier this year, a commission of the two chambers (National Assembly and Senate) of parliament harmonized the different versions of the legislation and the final version of the law was sent to the president for his signature and promulgation. Now, the Indigenous communities living in the tropical forests of the Congo Basin can receive the legal protections that the bill’s authors intended—and that the responsibilities of the government in enforcing these protections are clear. Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, president Democratic Republic of Congo, delivers his opening remarks at a side event at the Summit of Heads of States of the African Union. Image by Dean Calma / IAEA via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). We, a network of 45 Indigenous organizations in the DRC, worked for 14 years to get these protections enshrined into law, pushing for recognition as the DRC continues to recover from war, civil strife, Ebola epidemics, and internal population displacement. The government has always looked at the forests of the Congo Basin—the DRC contains 60% of these woodlands, the world’s largest carbon sink—as a natural…This article was originally published on Mongabay

