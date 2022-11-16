Can a luxury chocolate company save a Congolese forest?

African cocoa plantations have seen massive growth in recent years on its path to help feed the world’s veracious appetite for a popular delicacy – chocolate. The Ivory Coast, the world’s largest producer of cocoa for chocolate, has seen nearly 94% of its forests replaced by cocoa plantations, according to the Mighty Earth Organisation. The trend is now spreading fast to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which also runs the risk of losing its primary forests to the cacao boom, says Gérome Tokpa, agroforestry expert at the Ivory Coast Earthworm foundation, an NGO specializing in sustainable agriculture supply chains. Forest loss in the DRC has intensified over the past five years. In 2021, the DRC lost nearly 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) of primary forests, mostly due to small-scale agriculture and wood energy use, according to Global Forest Watch. “Even though the cocoa industry in the DRC is still small, it’s very likely that it will go the same direction as the Ivory Coast,” says Etelle Higonnet, former campaign manager at the Mighty Earth Organisation. This risk is increasing as people displaced by persistent armed conflict in the eastern DRC buy up new land in the North’s mostly virgin forests and set their sites on producing cocoa as a surefire way towards additional income. Vast swaths of forest are cleared for the beans. “Every day there is a new plantation,” says Gaston Limba, a doctoral student in agronomic sciences at the University of Kisangani, and head of the cocoa…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay