COP27: Lack of women at negotiations raises concern

From BBC
Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Too few women are participating in COP27 climate negotiations, charities, activists and politicians have warned.
BBC analysis has found that women make up less than 34% of country negotiating teams at the UN summit in Egypt.
This is despite evidence that females bear a disproportionate burden from climate change.
Government officials and campaigners say that without greater representation climate change can’t be tackled and women’s lives will worsen as a result.
Shirley Djukurna Krenak, an indigenous woman of the Krenak people of Minas Gerais, Brazil, told the BBC that women have always been “fighters” for the planet.
She said that women understand “what it means to live in community”, and therefore what it means to care for others and the natural world.
Shirley told the BBC that indigenous women in particular have always fought for environmental protection and “need to be respected and people need to listen to us”.
Last week world leaders gathered at the COP27 summit and took the inaugural ‘family photo’. There were 110 leaders present, but just 10 were women.
This is one of the lowest concentrations of women seen at these UN climate summits – known as COPs, according to the Women’s Environment and Development Organisation (WEDO), which tracks female participation at such events.
The male skew among leaders reflected a broader trend across the delegation teams that countries have sent. Analysis by the BBC of the participant list found that