Dam construction ignites Indigenous youth movement in southern Chile

SANTA BÁRBARA, Chile — For the last 30 years, more and more hydroelectric power plants have been popping up along Chile's Bío Bío River, the second-largest in the country. Every time a new one breaks ground, Indigenous communities speak out about the environmental and cultural damage that will result, the flooding of their lands, and the families who will need to be relocated. The Bío Bío River forms high up in the Andes, near the Argentine border, and passes through local jurisdictions that are overwhelmingly Pehuenche, a subsection of Indigenous Mapuche with ancestral connections to the mountains. Today, despite the history of controversial projects, several dams are being developed on the Bío Bío River and its watershed. The largest of them, the 90-megawatt Rucalhue hydroelectric plant, has drawn an especially vocal backlash from residents. They say they're fed up with mega infrastructure projects and foreign companies making false promises about jobs and reparations. "People from other countries come and get rich off Chile," said Aurelia Marihuan Mora, a Pehuenche activist who fought against one of the first dams built in the area. "The foreign companies come here and enrich themselves on the country's natural resources. And we're the ones who pay for it." But resistance to the Rucalhue power plant has taken a different form than the protests against past projects. The movement is more organized and ambitious, with young people helping to lead sit-ins, organizing a local plebiscite, and sending petitions to national government agencies.

