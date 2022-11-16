In Kenya, a Maasai community burned by ecotourism gives it another shot

When luxury safari hotel Shompole Lodge opened in Kenya in 2000, it was an overnight sensation. For $630 a night, guests could gaze at elephants and zebras while soaking in an infinity pool. Ten thousand hectares, nearly 25,000 acres, of communally-owned Maasai land had been set aside for an experiment in “community-based conservation,” and 30% of the venture’s shares were owned by the Shompole Maasai, who also made up the majority of the lodge’s employees. It was the first of its kind: a joint venture conserving land with no government mandate. The Shompole community was promised all this and more: a market to sell jewelry to visitors, steady jobs as rangers, a trust fund for community development projects, and a path to 100% ownership of the lodge. Across Kenya, conservation efforts and ecotourism had often hinged on displacing local communities and protecting wildlife at their expense, but this luxury hotel promised to flip the industry on its head. The Shompole Lodge was an instant success upon opening in 2000. Image byDavid Orgel via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0) In its first 10 years of operation, the number of local teachers went from one to 20, while the population of lions in the reserve rose from four to 68. The lodge’s elite circle of guests included Bill Gates, Donna Karan, and Bono. The project won the United Nations Development Programme’s Equator Prize, and its sleek aesthetic was profiled in Vogue and mimicked in ecolodges across the country. A 2007 National Geographic review…This article was originally published on Mongabay

