Indonesia seals $20 billion deal with G7 to speed up clean energy transition

JAKARTA — Indonesia has struck a historic deal with the G7 group of industrialized countries on a $20 billion financing package to help it speed up its transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) will see the G7 plus Denmark and Norway deliver the funding to Indonesia over the next three to five years. “If you look at the investment values that are brought together under the terms of this partnership, it is arguably the single largest country-specific climate investment partnership ever,” John Morton, counselor to the U.S. treasury secretary, said at a press conference at the G20 summit taking place this week on the Indonesian island of Bali. The funding will go toward developing renewable energy, such as solar and geothermal, and phasing out fossil fuels, including shutting down coal-fired power plants, which currently account for the majority of Indonesia’s energy mix. “This partnership will generate valuable lessons for the global community and can be replicated in other countries to help meet our shared climate goals through concrete collaborative actions,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the announcement of the partnership. Indonesia was the world’s fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter in 2019, behind only China, the U.S., India and the EU as a whole. Its emissions largely come from deforestation and burning of coal, with the latter generating 61% of the country’s electricity. Emissions from Indonesia’s power sector are projected to keep increasing as the country grows its economy, the largest in Southeast Asia…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay