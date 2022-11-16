It’s a bird… It’s a plane… It’s a killing field at Brazil’s airports

Wildlife strikes, or collisions between aircraft and animals, are flight safety risks. In Brazil alone, more than 2,000 cases are reported annually by CENIPA, the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center. However, these and other negative impacts of airplane traffic on wildlife are rarely studied from the perspective of conservation and the well-being of animals by scientists and airline industry decision-makers in Brazil. “I have found that the research is more focused on operational safety than on the way wildlife is impacted, sometimes only granting a mention to the topic,” says Mariane Biz, a biologist and director of the World Birdstrike Association (WBA). Biz is also a partner at ProHabitat, a company that manages issues involving wildlife at airports, and director of REET Brasil, the Brazilian Transport Ecology Specialists Network. She tells Mongabay that, in Brazil, the philosophy still prevails that the species most frequently killed in collisions with airplanes are not of “relevant ecological interest” because they’re considered to be “common.” But Biz says this may not actually be the case. She says animal deaths by aircraft are underreported and that 47% of the reports in CENIPA’s Avian Risk Management System, known as SIGRA, don’t specify the species of the animals involved. “Could it be that in today’s global scenario, as we teeter on the edge of planetary limits, we can ignore so-called ‘common species’?” she says. CENIPA, which falls under the purview of the Brazilian Air Force, populates its SIGRA database with technical information on wildlife sightings, near…This article was originally published on Mongabay

