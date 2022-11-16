Nasa: Artemis Moon rocket to make third launch attempt

From BBC
The US space agency will try again in the coming hours to launch its most powerful ever rocket.
Nasa was thwarted by a mix of technical and weather woes when it tried to get the Artemis I Moon mission off Earth back in August and September.
But the mood remains positive at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for a third attempt.
“We’re going to do our best,” Mike Sarafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, told reporters.
“That said, if we have an issue that occurs that would cause us to meet one of our no-go criteria – it may not be our day.”
Wednesday’s bid to despatch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is scheduled to occur at some point in a hour window that opened at 01:04 local time (06:04 GMT).
Meteorologists are forecasting an 80% probability of favourable weather conditions.
The 100m-tall rocket’s objective will be to hurl a human-rated capsule in the direction of the Moon, something that hasn’t happened since Project Apollo ended in 1972.
Artemis I is a technology demonstration, so there will be no crew aboard on this occasion, but should everything go to plan then Artemis II, expected to fly in 2024, very definitely will be carrying people. Artemis III, in perhaps 2025 or 2026, is the flight that will try to get astronauts down to the lunar surface.