Plastic Pollution: Waste from across world found on remote British Island

From BBC
Published2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Thousands of pieces of plastic debris from all over the world have washed up on a remote South Atlantic island, according to conservationists.
Litter found on the south-western coast of Ascension Island has been traced back to countries including China, Japan and South Africa, they say.
The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) team spent five weeks assessing the extent of plastic pollution there.
More than 900 species of marine life are at risk, they reported.
Ascension Island has a wealth of species native to the island that have been affected by plastic pollution, such as the land crab, frigate bird and various species of sharks, turtles, fish and seabirds.
The remote British-owned island has been subject to many schemes aiming to conserve its natural biodiversity, launched by the government as well as independent groups.
“There is too much plastic being used badly,” Fiona Llewellyn, a marine biologist at the ZSL Marine conservation team, told the BBC.
“It was heart-breaking seeing the state of the plastic over there,”she said, adding that big brands and governments needed to be made to account for the mess.
Ms Llewellyn and her fellow researchers found 1,000 pieces of plastic waste in just one beach hut and more than 7,000 pieces in total during the expedition.
The small island, with a population of just 800 people, is concerned by the crisis. Only a small amount of plastic that washes up on its shores is coming from
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Whether humans can survive climate change is the wrong question (commentary)
-
Low-income countries want more money for climate damage. They're unlikely to get it.
-
In Kenya, a Maasai community burned by ecotourism gives it another shot
-
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa