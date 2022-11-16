‘They paid for it with misery’: Q&A with Chile dam critic Jose Marihuan Ancanao

SANTA BÁRBARA, Chile — The Bío Bío River is the second-longest in Chile, forming in the Andes near the Argentine border and running 380 kilometers (240 miles) northwest before emptying into the Pacific. The river passes through rural, sometimes uninhabited, mountains and foothills, making it seem ideal for hydroelectric development. But other areas are home to Indigenous Pehuenche peoples, a subsection of the Mapuche who live in the mountains, turning seemingly benign dam projects into environmental and human rights catastrophes. In 2004, the construction of the 690-megawatt Ralco power plant flooded Pehuenche land and forced families to relocate farther down the mountains. Although the Chilean government promised to stop building dams that affect Indigenous land, several others have since been built or are underway, including the 90-MW Rucalhue power plant. Jose Marihuan Ancanao was relocated as a teenager by the Ralco dam and is now living near the Rucalhue construction site. Although development is currently paused while permits are being processed by the government, he said he’s worried construction will eventually start back up, damaging the environment and Indigenous culture. Jose Marihuan Ancanao on his property in southern Chile. (Photo by Maxwell Radwin) Marihuan serves as president of the Ayin Mapu La Peña community, and has watched residents speak out against the dam, participate in sit-ins, and file petitions with the government. Resistance to the project is taking place against the backdrop of nationwide political unrest, driven by the 2019 estallido social, or “social outburst,” that saw Chileans take to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

