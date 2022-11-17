COP27: ‘Brazil is back’ to fight deforestation, Lula says, but hurdles await

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt — Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has reinvigorated hopes for climate progress at a so far disappointing COP27 summit, but he faces a long road to the crucial goal of halting Amazon deforestation. Amazon experts say Lula must quickly strengthen environmental law enforcement when he takes office in January, reversing the anti-environmental rulings of predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, while also calling for more international financing for forest conservation. Lula came to the summit just two weeks after his electoral victory, promising that “Brazil is back” on the world stage, with climate as the highest priority of his administration. At the just concluded G20 meeting in Bali, Brazil and the world’s other two biggest rainforest countries — the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia — signed a pact that Lula said is “seeking finance mechanisms to stop deforestation.” In his speech to a packed room of more than 200 delegates and journalists at COP27 on Wednesday, he pledged “zero deforestation and degradation of biomes” to be achieved by the 2030 deadline laid out in the Glasgow Forest Declaration, which was launched at COP26 last year; Lula promised to hold the other 145 signees to account as well. That exceeds the “zero illegal deforestation” President Bolsonaro announced at COP26, a promise Bolsonaro has been accused of failing to fulfill. Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addresses the COP27 summit on Wednesday, where he said the world had ignored warnings of a coming “climate tragedy.” Image by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

