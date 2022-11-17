Following the impacts of palm oil Alliance: Violated regulations and penalty proceedings

Palm oil production is leaving a deep mark on the rivers and forests of Latin America. Between 2010 and 2021, at least 298 cases were opened against 170 palm oil companies and producers in just six countries across the region. The violation of environmental regulations, deforestation, diverting watercourses and water hoarding, among other crimes, were the leading reasons for pursuing punitive measures against the companies and individuals involved. This is just one of the findings of a recent investigation led by the Following the impacts of palm oil Alliance which, since early 2021, has investigated and built a database focusing on environmental authorities’ controls of palm oil companies, producers and processors in Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador and Colombia, Costa Rica and Brazil. In November last year, the investigative team published the first results of their investigation. At that point, 231 cases had been filed between 2010 and 2020 in four countries: Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, and Colombia. The 2022 report had updated the database to include figures from 2021, as well as information from Brazil and Costa Rica. All of the information included in the investigation so far, which covers a 12-year period, was obtained via answers provided by the environmental authorities of the different countries after more than 200 information requests were filed by members of the media alliance convened by Mongabay Latam, and made out of Agencia Ocote (Guatemala), Contracorriente (Honduras), Línea 84, La Barra Espaciadora (Ecuador) and France 24 en español. Canals have been built on the shores of the River Cuyamel in Honduras…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay