In Chile, drought and human expansion threaten a unique national park

La Campana National Park, located in Chile’s Valparaíso region, is considered a jewel. It’s a biodiversity oasis in one of the most densely populated areas of the country. Inside the park live plant species from the north, central and even south of Chile, although the latter are accustomed to higher humidity than this area provides. “Coastal clouds clash with La Campana hill and produce a microclimate that brings more humidity and allows for more abundant vegetation,” a park ranger says. The national park is also the core zone of a biosphere reserve and main habitat of the Chilean palm (Jubaea chilensis), a critically endangered plant found nowhere else in the world. The importance of this protected area is also reflected in the fact that it hosts a range of threatened animal species, including foxes like the culpeo (Lycalopex culpaeus) and South American gray fox (Lycalopex griseus), and cats like the puma (Puma concolor), kodkod (Leopardus guigna) and pampas cat (Leopardus colocola). But a drought that has persisted over the past decade, combined with the expansion of urban and agricultural areas, are putting increasing pressure on the park. The Chilean palm is critically endangered “In the last 200 years, 98% of Chilean palms disappeared due to honey production,” says Paloma Bravo, a geographer and regional head of monitoring and development at CONAF, the Chilean forestry agency. For a long time, she says, these trees were felled to extract their sap and produce palm syrup, also known as palm honey. In 2000,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

