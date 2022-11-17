Myanmar communities decry disempowerment as forest guardians since 2021 coup

Myanmar harbors some of the most extensive tracts of old-growth forest in mainland Southeast Asia. These forested landscapes represent many of the region’s last refuges of rare and threatened species, including tigers, leopards and gibbons. And besides their importance for biodiversity, they also absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Strides have been made in forest protection over the past decade, but violent conflict, shrinking civic space and “rampant” natural resource extraction in the wake of the February 2021 military coup have severely hampered community-level efforts to safeguard the country’s ecosystems from development, according to representatives of Myanmar’s Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) participating in a recent online discussion. “Environmental defenders have been targeted by [the military-led State Administration Council] and aligned forces for resisting expanding mining, land confiscations and logging in their territories,” said Saw Alex, a representative of the All Burma Indigenous Peoples Alliance (ABIPA), a nationwide network of civil society and community organizations that hosted the Nov. 4 online event. Saw Alex was speaking at the event under a pseudonym for security reasons. Lowland forest in south Myanmar. Photo by Axel Drainville via Creative Commons (CC BY-NC 2.0) With the event held during the lead-up to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, speakers also addressed the key role that IPLCs, who account for roughly 40% of Myanmar’s population, can play in mitigating climate change through the protection of customary lands and forests under their stewardship for generations. However, Rosa, a legal expert at ABIPA…This article was originally published on Mongabay

